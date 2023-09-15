Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Split: Rapper Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have broken up. The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, has filed court documents to divorce his wife of two years on Friday, Sep. 15. Jeezy, 45, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, and the documents say that the pair have a prenuptial agreement, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He’s seeking joint custody of their daughter Monaco. The rapper said that he and his wife have already separated.

The Real talk show host, 44, started dating the rapper, 45, in 2019, after he was a guest on her show. The couple got married two years later in a ceremony in their Atlanta Home in March 2021. They welcomed their daughter in January 2022. Jeezy was Jeannie’s second marriage. Before the “My President” rapper, the host was married to Freddy Harteis from 2007 until 2018. It was Jeezy’s first. While Monaco was Jeannie’s first child, Jeezy has three other kids from past relationships.

A day before the filing, Jeezy posted a photo to Instagram with a cryptic caption. The photo was a shot of him standing in front of a sports car with a stylish outfit on. “Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me,” he wrote under photo.

The couple had welcomed Monaco back in January 2022. Jeannie later announced her daughter’s name on her talk show. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness,” she wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “He sent me my family.”

Throughout their marriage, Jeannie had taken the rapper’s last name, Jenkins. She opened up about why it was a special decision for her in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife back in 2021. “My husband is a beautiful human being let alone a legend in these streets and his name, his last name to me means a man who has survived so much and who has triumphed and has beat the odds in a way that many people can’t tell. So today, being Jeannie Mai Jenkins, I am proud to carry his name and to bring everything I can to put even more purpose and even more value into what he already has,” she said.