Jeannie Mai Says She’s ‘Thankful’ to Have Daughter Monaco, 1, Amidst Jeezy Divorce

Image Credit: RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Jeannie Mai gushed about her daughter, Monaco, 1, in a new interview on Sherri on Thursday, October 12. The talk show host, 44, explained that her daughter has kept her strong as she’s been going through her divorce from Jeezy, 46, while talking to Sherri Shepherd. She explained that Monaco has been helping her “handle” the split.

Sherri explained that when she went through a divorce, she leaned on her son for support, and Jeannie definitely related. “Monaco, that is my North Star, and I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her, because today, I’m able to look at her and say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” she said. “I’m so thankful to be a mom, and I’m thankful to have her.”

Besides her daughter, Jeannie also admitted that she’s been taking the divorce “day by day,” and she finds comfort in faith. “It takes every day to just really sit and be quiet in your thoughts, but one thing I know is: you give God your pain, he will give you his power. So every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go! You got room for more? Here’s some more,'” she quipped.

It was revealed that Jeezy had filed for divorce from Jeannie after two years of marriage on September 15. The former couple has a prenuptial agreement, and the rapper was seeking joint custody of Monaco. Amid the split, Jeannie and the “My President” rapper are reportedly still living together, per TMZ.

Nearly a month after the split was reported, The Real star made her first post on social media with a cryptic message. She posted a photo of a notebook with the phrase “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal” written in it. In the Sherri interview, Jeannie told the talk show host that she “turned off every single device” to focus on the truth.