Jeezy’s Kids: Meet All 4 of His Beautiful Children

Jeezy, 45, is one of the most well-respected rappers around. Starting his career as Young Jeezy, the rapper, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, has released tons of hits, like “My President”, “Put On”, and “Soul Surivor.” Outside of the rap game, Jeezy is also a proud dad to four children, with his youngest child being Monaco Mai Jenkins, 1, with his ex-wife Jeannie Mai, 44.

Jeezy and Jeannie, unfortunately, called it quits after two years of marriage. It was revealed that the rapper had filed documents to divorce Jeannie on Friday, Sep. 15. In the filing, the rapper said that he had already separated from The Real host and that they had a prenuptial agreement.

Besides Monaco, Jeezy has three children from past relationships, including sons Jadarius Jenkins and Shyheim Jenkins, as well as his older daughter Amra Nor Jenkins. Following the shocking news of his divorce, find out more about Jeezy’s children.

Jadarius Jenkins

Jeezy’s oldest child is son Jadarius, whom he shares with his ex Tenesha Dykes. Back in September 2012, Jeezy, who went by Young Jeezy at the time, was arrested following an altercation with his son, though Jadarius’ name wasn’t divulged in the reports. Jeezy reportedly threw the boy into a door and threatened to kill him. Jeezy turned himself into the police and posted $45,000 bond.

In Dec. 2018, Jadarius was involved in an altercation in Warner Robins, Georgia that caused a “significant” wound to his face, per People. Jadarius reportedly received medical treatment for his injuries and seemingly made a full recovery.

Amra Nor Jenkins

Jeezy’s third child is his older daughter. Amra was born in Feb. 2014, and her mother is musician Mahlet “Mahi” Gebregiorgis. Jeezy and Mahi got engaged in Dec. 2016 but split in 2019, and since then they’ve been on bad terms. They were embroiled in a gnarly custody battle over Amra, which was reportedly settled with the rapper paying $7,500 a month in child support plus $30,000 for school tuition.

However, the exes went back to court in 2020 when Mahi accused Jeezy of not paying his custody agreement. Jeezy denied this, and even accused Mahi of orchestrating things due to “bitterness” over Jeezy’s relationship with Jeannie, per reports. The outcome of the court case is currently unknown.

Shyheim Jenkins

Of all of Jeezy’s children, the least is known about his other son Shyheim Jenkins. It’s not clear who his biological mother is, and he doesn’t seem to have any social media. He appears to mostly stay out of the spotlight.

Monaco Mai Jenkins

Jeezy and Jeannie started dating in 2019, after the rapper appeared as a guest on The Real. They tied the knot two years later in March 2021. Months after their wedding, Jeannie announced she was pregnant with her first child in September 2021. “You could definitely say that our Real fam is growing,” she said on The Real before showing off her baby bump.

Jeannie gave birth to Monaco in January 2022. She shared the exciting news in an Instagram post. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she said. “Baby Jenkins is here.” She later revealed her daughter’s name on The Real. She shared the first video of her in June.

When Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie, he also requested joint custody of their daughter.