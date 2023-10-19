Christine Brown and David Woolley Honeymoon in Disneyland After Romantic Wedding: Photos

Image Credit: TLC

Christine Brown traveled to “The Happiest Place on Earth” after marrying David Woolley. The Sister Wives star, 51, and her new husband enjoyed their honeymoon in Disneyland in Anaheim, California in cute photos that Christine posted to Instagram on October 18. The couple wore “I’m Hers” and “He’s Mine” T-shirts with Mickey Mouse hands that pointed to each other at the theme park. Christine rounded out her outfit with denim blue shorts, a red fanny pack, and white sneakers, while David had on dark green cargo shorts and matching sneakers.

In her caption, Christine seemingly dissed her ex-husband, Kody Brown, 54, by bringing up “karma.” On a recent episode of Sister Wives that was filmed before Christine met David, Kody blamed Christine for their split and said that “terrible karma” is coming her way.

“I firmly believe in living my life like I believe in Karma,” Christine wrote alongside the sweet photos from Disneyland. “I LOVE my life and it brought me to the love of my life. #embracejoy #karma #liveyourbestlife#loveofmylife #myking #disneyland#vacation #mykeltiboughtustheseshirts,” she added.

Christine and David tied the knot on October 7 in Moab, Utah. The wedding involved 330 guests, including most of Christine’s six children that she shares with Kody. Christine’s son, Paedon, 25, and her father walked her down the aisle. The TLC star wore a stunning white dress from Boda Bridal with a plunging neckline that was adorned with gorgeous beading.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told PEOPLE about her wedding. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” she added. Christine and David met on a dating website in 2022 and got engaged in April 2023.

Christine was previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody for 27 years. Kody was also married to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, but he’s now only with Robyn. Kody and Christine announced their split in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”