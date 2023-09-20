Robyn & Kody Brown’s Relationship Timeline: From Their Wedding to Recent Plural Marriage Drama

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Robyn and Kody Brown have had quite a life together since getting spiritually married in 2010. The Sister Wives stars have had to face some drama, in recent episodes of the series, including a fight between Kody and Janelle Brown, his second of four wives, which caused him to admit he “hates” his life. His negative attitude sparked Robyn to worry that he may leave her in the future, making their lives even more intense than they already are.

“I just have this gut thing that’s like I’d like to run away from my life. You know, just escape, just change my name, disappear, be somebody else. I just… I hate my life right now,” Kody admitted, in one recent episode.

“It would absolutely devastate me if he decided to leave me. I mean, I know he has these thoughts,” Robyn also said, after finding out how her husband felt. “You can’t make anybody stick around or stay. I know he would regret it, leaving everything behind. I know it’s from pain. It’s not because he’s a selfish or bad person. It’s because he’s in pain.”

As Robyn and Kody continue to try and navigate their lives and marriage, take a look back at how the love between them began and where they stand now below.

May 2010: Robyn & Kody Get Spiritually Married

Kody was married three times before he and Robyn connected. They spent four years together before their spiritual marriage took place. At the time, Kody was legally married to Meri Brown and spiritually married to both Janelle and Christine Brown.

Oct. 2011: Robyn & Kody Welcome Their First Child

The lovebirds welcomed son, Solomon Kody Brown, after being married for one year.

Dec. 2014: Robyn & Kody Get Legally Married

After Kody divorced Meri, whom he kept a spiritual connection with, he went on to legally marry Robyn. One of the benefits to being legally married was the ability for him to adopt her three older children, which he did.

Jan. 2016: Robyn & Kody Have Their Second Child Together

Robyn and Kody’s daughter, Ariella Mae, was born on Jan. 10, 2016.

Apr. 2018: Robyn & Cody Go on a Plural Date Night

Robyn proved she embraced Kody’s other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, when she took to Instagram to share a smiling photo with all of them during a night out. “Playing hooky! We may never go home! #spontaneousmoviedate,” she wrote in the caption.

July 2018: Robyn & Kody Move

After previously living in the Salt Lake City, UT and Las Vegas, NV areas, Robyn and Kody moved to Flagstaff, AZ along with their large brood. The whole family, including Kody’s other wives, is known for often relocating based on where they feel most comfortable.

Nov. 2021: Robyn Reportedly Feels ‘Uneasy’ After Kody Splits From Christine

“She secretly knows that she’s the one to blame for the separation, so obviously there’s some guilt there,” a source told Us Weekly about Robyn at the time. It’s been known that Christine didn’t exactly approve of Kody’s union with Robyn. “I don’t wanna be a boat rocker, and I don’t like my boat rocked,” she once said during a season one episode of Sister Wives in 2010. “I’m a little hesitant to accept another wife. But if it happens, then she just has to be absolutely amazing. Otherwise, it might be a little difficult.”

An insider claimed that Robyn and Kody’s close relationship is one of the main reasons Christine decided to part ways with Kody. “She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while,” the insider explained. “The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all.”

Dec. 2021: Robyn Admits To Having Trouble Being Involved in a Plural Family

“I cannot express enough how hard it is to be in a plural family where my husband and his other wife is having a problem and it completely affects my life, but I’m really supposed to stay out of it and I have no say,” Robyn said in a Dec. 2021 episode of Sister Wives. “The lines are hard between our different marriages because it’s like, ‘OK, you’ve got to respect that she’s got her own relationship with Kody.’ But at the same time, their relationship affects yours.”

Aug. 2021: Robyn & Kody Purchase Christine’s Portion of Their family’s Property