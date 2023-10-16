Joe Jonas Enjoys Cruise With Women in Bikinis After Sophie Turner Split: Photos

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas, 34, appeared to have a good time on a cruise in Miami, FL over the weekend. The singer, who recently split from wife Sophie Turner, was photographed mingling with other guests on the yacht, including some male friends and women in bikinis, as he took in the nice weather. He wore a white tank button-down shirt over a white top, khaki bottoms, and a black baseball cap that read, “I got lucky at Rose Bowl,” as he relaxed and chatted with one woman in a light purple bikini during the trip.

At one point during the cruise, Joe hugged one of his friends and looked out at the water with the group. He topped his look off with tan clog-style shoes and made a phone call as he walked around the yacht. Earlier in the day, he was also seen riding around in a black classic car in the area.

Joe’s latest getaway comes over a month after he filed for divorce from Sophie, with whom he shares daughters Willa, 3, and one-year-old Delphine. After attending mediation sessions and settling their custody agreement, the former couple agreed to settle their divorce privately and “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.” Joe filed to dismiss his dissolution in Miami, per court documents obtained by Page Six.

Since the split, Joe has been performing with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, as the Jonas Brothers while Sophie has spent time with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Game of Thrones star reportedly stayed in the singer’s Tribeca apartment with her and Joe’s daughters for a period of time, and was also seen going to dinners and a Kansas City Chiefs football game in New Jersey with her.

Last week, Joe got his fans’ attention when he posted what seemed to be a cryptic message about doing “the right thing,” in a caption of a photo of himself. “I am at the right place at the right time, doing the right thing,” the caption read with Joe looking back at his reflection in a mirror.