Joe Jonas Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Doing the Right Thing’ Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Is Joe Jonas sending a message? While on tour with the Jonas Brothers, the “Hesitate” artist, 34, shared a mirror selfie with a cryptic note written on the glass amid his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner. “I am at the right place at the right time, doing the right thing,” the writing read with Joe looking back at his reflection.

In the photo shared on October 11 via Instagram Stories, the musician included the location where he and his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas were performing, which was at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Joe’s cryptic photo comes days after he and his estranged wife announced that they had made an “amicable decision” in their custody battle over daughters Willa and Delphine.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” the “Burnin’ Up” artist and the Game of Thrones alum, 27, announced. They added, “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

According to the court documents from their custody agreement, Sophie will have their kids from October 9 through October 21, and they can stay with Joe until November 2. The former couple will continue to split their time with the children through January 7, 2024.

Joe and Sophie’s divorce became headline news once the DNCE frontman suddenly filed the paperwork on September 5 in Miami Dade County, Florida. Fans were shocked at the news since the pair were seemingly enjoying a blissful marriage since they tied the knot in May 2019. The Joan actress even accompanied Joe during the first leg of the Jonas Brothers’ tour in August.

Nevertheless, their legal disagreement over their children and marriage played out in the public eye for weeks. For Sophie’s part, the Dark Phoenix star sued the Disney Channel alum on September 21 for the “immediate return” of their daughters, claiming that she “found out through the media” that he filed for divorce from her. However, Joe’s representative denied Sophie’s allegation in a statement to HollywoodLife at the time.

“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” the rep explained, adding that Sophie “was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce.”

The rep also noted that the language used in Sophie’s lawsuit such as “abduction” was “misleading” and that she was “making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

The “Jophie” divorce saga has divided Jonas Brothers fans and Game of Thrones viewers. Though the couple initially insisted that their separation was “a united decision,” they have yet to finalize their divorce.