Jennifer Lopez Holds Emme’s Hand During Shopping Trip in Los Angeles: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 54, and her child, Emme, 15, were an adorable pair during a recent shopping trip in Los Angeles on October 15. The teen (who uses they/them pronouns) sweetly held onto their momma’s hand while at a local flea market. For the afternoon out and about, J.Lo looked especially chic in an off-shoulder white crewneck sweater and metallic silver leggings.

The 54-year-old completed her casual ensemble with white athletic sneakers, a grey purse, and oversized sunglasses. Jennifer opted to wear her golden-brunette tresses up and back into a slick ponytail while out with her teen. The two apparently found some items worth buying, as they both carried shopping bags in their hand.

Meanwhile, Emme rocked an oversized grey t-shirt and black shorts. They added a black baseball cap worn backward and black Vans sneakers to tie their outfit together. J.Lo and Emme were also accompanied by an unidentified friend, who was also pictured carrying shopping bags on Sunday. Although it appeared to be a day for Jennifer to be with her kiddos, her son, Max, 15, was not pictured on the outing.

The Marry Me star’s outing with Emme comes just one week after J.Lo was pictured enjoying a McDonald’s sandwich. She was spotted hitting up the drive-through with her husband, Ben Affleck, 51, on October 5. While Ben was in the driver’s seat, his leading lady munched on what appeared to be a breakfast sandwich. He also was seen handing Jennifer a cup holder with fountain drinks. The A-listers enjoyed their breakfast on the go in Los Angeles and were pictured in a black SUV.

Not only does Jennifer share two kids with her ex, Marc Anthony, 55, but she is also a proud stepmother to Ben’s three kids: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. The Gone Girl actor welcomed his kiddos with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. At the start of 2023, J.Lo revealed during an interview with TODAY that both her and Ben’s kids have moved in together. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true,” she said in January. “And it’s just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” Jennifer and the 51-year-old tied the knot in July 2022, nearly two decades after their first engagement.