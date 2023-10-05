Jennifer Lopez Enjoys McDonald’s Fast Food With Husband Ben Affleck at L.A. Drive-Through: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Even Jennifer Lopez gives in to her food cravings! The 54-year-old and her husband, Ben Affleck, 51, were photographed at a McDonald’s in Los Angeles on October 5. The power couple enjoyed breakfast in their black SUV (see PHOTOS HERE). While the Gone Girl star was seen behind the wheel, J.Lo was pictured taking a big bite out of her sandwich in the passenger seat. Although it’s unclear what Ben ordered, his meal came with a fountain drink.

For their morning drive-through indulgence, the brunette beauty opted to tie her long tresses up and back into a low bun. She was pictured wearing a cream-colored turtleneck sweater and on-trend gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Ben rocked a long-sleeve black crewneck sweater with the sleeves rolled up. The 51-year-old was pictured chatting with the drive-through attendant as he handed J.Lo their drinks.

Soon after photos of their breakfast date landed on social media, a few of Jennifer’s fans took to the comments thread to sound off. “Me every week,” one fan admitted, along with a white heart emoji. Another admirer joked about Jennifer’s choice to eat fast food. “So she is human after all!” they penned. A third quoted The Devil Wears Prada. “Groundbreaking,” their gif of the film read. Finally, a separate follower accused the paparazzi of doing “too much” in photographing J.Lo eating her breakfast. “Paparazzi be doing too much, it’s clear they had to zoom in so well to get this shot,” they complained.

Jennifer and the father-of-three‘s recent visit to Micky Dee’s come just four days after she admitted to feeling “insecure” following the birth of her twins Max and Emme. The Maid in Manhattan star presented celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson with an award at the Daytime Beauty Awards on October 1 and thanked her for helping her over the years. “I met Tracy right after I had my twins,” Jennifer explained. “I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before—as most new moms do after giving birth.”

The “On The Floor” hitmaker revealed that Tracy helped her regain her strength. “She came into my life, and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before,” J.Lo gushed. Prior to that sentiment, the starlet praised the fitness expert for her continuous support. Jennifer divulged that the 48-year-old “inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”