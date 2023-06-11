Jennifer Lopez Is Radiant In Red For Lunch With Twins Max & Emme, 15: Photos

Jennifer Lopez proved to be a doting mom, once again, as she treated her adorable twins to a Hollywood lunch date. The superstar, 53, and her kids Emme and Max, 15, were spotted arriving at Mauro Cafe at celeb-favored department store Fred Segal on Melrose on Saturday, June 10. Jennifer exuded effortless charm in her colorful maxi dress, as she helped her brood out of their luxury SUV.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker paired the chic look with gigantic platform heels and a bright red designer bag. Her signature chestnut tresses were wrapped up in a tight bun, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage. Max, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black graphic tee and baseball cap.

The outing comes just days after Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck, 50, finally found the perfect home for their blended family. Bennifer settled on a $60 million home in Beverly Hills that includes a whopping 24 bathrooms, plenty of room to sleep with 12 bedrooms, and 15 fireplaces. The sale was an exceptional deal as the property was listed for $135 million just a few years ago.

Jennifer, who legally wed Ben last July before celebrating with friends and family at their Georgia wedding in August, recently opened up about how well the twins are taking to their new stepdad! “He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” J.Lo said of her husband when she stopped by Today in May to chat about her new movie The Mother. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

The actress, who shares Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony, went on to gush about Ben’s fatherly aptitude, as he shares three children of his own — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Sam, 11 — with his ex Jennifer Garner. “Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us,” Jennifer explained to Hoda Kotb.