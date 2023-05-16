Jennifer Lopez Admits It’s Hard For Her Kids, 15, To Have Famous Parents: I Want To ‘Protect’ Them

While promoting her latest film, The Mother, on May 11, Jennifer Lopez, 53, spoke with Audacy about the difficulties of raising two children in the public eye. J.Lo first said she wishes she could protect her twins, Emme and Max, 15, from “everything,” but also got more specific. “Everything. There’s so many things,” the proud mom began. “I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that.”

The “On the Floor” hitmaker later explained that the twins have just begun telling their mom what it is like to be a child with famous parents. “They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about,” the 53-year-old added. “They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.” J.Lo welcomed her twins in 2008 while she was still married to singer Marc Anthony, 54.

Jennifer went on to say that she wants to protect her kids from “being judged” by others. “Everybody has to deal with being bullied, like you said; it doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied,” the honey-blonde beauty shared. “But being judged by people that you don’t even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard.”

Although it is “hard” on her kids to deal with living with famous parents, J.Lo did acknowledge that it’s not a “very relatable” problem to have. “Probably not [a] very relatable thing to say, because a lot of people don’t understand it—but it’s hard for them, I think,” she went on to say. She even admitted that she often feels “guilt” for putting them through that. “And I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives. So there’s that part,” Jennifer said.

Since Max and Emme’s mom married actor Ben Affleck, 50, in July 2022, the pair now have a blended family of five children. The Gone Girl star and his ex, Jennifer Garner, 51, welcomed three kids during their 13-year marriage. The Affleck-Garner kids include: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. J.Lo recently celebrated her twins’ 15th birthday with an Instagram video tribute on Feb. 22. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins,” she captioned the sweet clip.