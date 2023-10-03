Jennifer Lopez Admits She Felt ‘Insecure’ After Birth of Her Twins, Max & Emme

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez revealed that she had a brief period of insecurity, shortly after giving birth to her twins Max and Emme. She shared the experience as she presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award to her trainer Tracy Anderson at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday, October 1. J.Lo, 54, shared her story of meeting the trainer as she celebrated Tracy’s amazing work.

The “I’m Real” singer admitted that she had some postpartum insecurities in her speech, per E! News. “I met Tracy right after I had my twins,” she said. “I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before—as most new moms do after giving birth.”

J.Lo continued and explained how her trainer was able to help her feel comfortable once again. “She came into my life, and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realize that I could be stronger than I ever had before,” she told the crowd.

Earlier in her tribute, Jennifer explained that Tracy “inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.” It’s clear that the trainer had a wonderful impact on her.

For the event, Jennifer sported a white, plunging dress with bright pink flowers all over it. The actress shared a look at her outfit for the evening on her Instagram and shouted out the trainer. “Congratulations Tracy,” she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer gave birth to Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, in February 2008. Both twins are now 15, and it’s clear that they have a very special bond with their mama. When they celebrated their birthday in February, she made a cute post celebrating their special day. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” she wrote.

Besides her twins, J.Lo is also a step-mom to her husband Ben Affleck’s three kids. Ben shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Ben and J.Lo got married in July 2022.