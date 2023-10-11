Kanye West’s Wife Bianca’s Family Feels ‘Ignored’ by the Couple After Italy Vacation

Image Credit: RINGO CHIU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori‘s trip to Italy over the summer upset her family members who live there and reportedly feel that the couple is “shunning” them. Bianca’s cousin, Fabiola Censori, who has never met the 28-year-old architect, told the Daily Mail that their family feels “ignored” by Bianca and her controversial husband. “I’ve never met Bianca but I would love to – it was a shame she didn’t come and visit us when she was here in Italy on holiday,” Fabiola said in the October 11 story.

“We could have shown her where her dad and his brothers and sisters and her grandparents grew up,” Bianca’s cousin added. “Her dad came here years ago and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family and it was wonderful to see him but as for Bianca and Kanye no comment. We feel a bit ignored.”

Another relative who went by Andrea in the Daily Mail article said that, like Fabiola, they’ve never met Bianca but would like to spend time with her and Kanye, 46, the next time they go to Italy. “I’ve heard all about her from other relatives and she sounds good fun – I imagine an evening out with her and Kanye would be very interesting,” they said. Reps for Kanye West have not been reached.

Bianca’s relatives spoke out about the couple after it was reported that Kanye forces his wife to “never speak” and “has a set of rules” that she has to follow. Bianca has to wear the clothes that Kanye tells her to, according to the report from Daily Mail that came out October 6, and she’s “required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” The report also claimed that Bianca has “no mind of her own anymore” and “obeys” Kanye, who “thinks that they are royal.”

Ye and Bianca got together two months after the rapper finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian, 42. It was reported that the couple got married in secret on January 13 in Beverly Hills, California. After the wedding, Kanye was seen wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on his left hand. Later on, Kanye reportedly joined Bianca on a trip to Australia to “meet her family.” The pair was reportedly heading to Melbourne so Kanye and Bianca could spend time where she grew up.

Some of Bianca’s relatives were happy that she married Kanye despite his controversial behavior. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” one of her sisters, Angelina, told the Herald Sun following the news of the wedding. Her cousin Alysia said that she was “super happy for them both.”