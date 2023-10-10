Ryan Reynolds Opens up About How He and Blake Lively Raise Their Kids

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds revealed in a rare interview about parenting that he’s open with his four children about “everything” in life, including mental health. “It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going,” the 46-year-actor told People at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in NYC on October 9, where he was honored with the Robin Williams’ Legacy of Laughter Award.

Ryan, who has three daughters and a fourth baby with his wife Blake Lively, 36, explained in the interview how much he loves being a dad. “For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back,” he shared. “I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid.”

“It’s just totally different now,” the Deadpool star added about parenting in today’s world. “People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in,” he said.

Ryan and Blake met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and got married in South Carolina two years later. They welcomed their fourth child — whose name and sex have yet to be revealed — earlier this year. The couple’s newest addition joined big sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Recently, Ryan joked at the season 2 premiere of Welcome to Wrexham that he doesn’t even know the names of his four children.

Even before the couple’s fourth child arrived, Ryan was open about how hectic his household is with so many children. “We have three kids, it’s a circus,” he told Fatherly in November of 2021. “It’s quite literally a circus all the time. There’s always something going on. There’s always some extracurricular thing that the kids are doing, that sort of thing.”

Ryan and Blake are adamant about keeping their kids out of the spotlight, but on Dec. 15, 2016, the Lively-Reynolds family gave everyone a first look at their first two babies when Ryan got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better,” he told Blake in his speech. “You’ve given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have.”