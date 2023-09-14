Ryan Reynolds Jokes He Doesn’t ‘Even Know’ the Names of His 4 Kids With Blake Lively

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Is Ryan Reynolds losing track of his four kids with Blake Lively? In hilarious new comments, the Free Guy star, 46, said he’d sell one of his kids and joked he doesn’t even know their names! During the Season 2 premiere of Welcome to Wrexham, the Just Friends actor indicated he’d offload a kid in order to come up with the 20 million pounds needed to expand the team’s football stadium, per PEOPLE. “I’ll sell one of my children!” he exclaimed. “I have four, I mean I don’t even know their names!”

Hilariously, co-chairman Rob McElhenney also joked about the matter during the docuseries’ season premiere. “I don’t have £20 million laying around,” he said, before adding “I don’t know if Ryan does, but I don’t think so. He might say he does but I would talk to Blake, because I would bet you he f****** doesn’t.”

Ryan’s pithy remarks come to light 7 months after the couple welcomed their fourth child — whose name and sex have yet to be revealed. Ryan and the Simple Favor beauty are also parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. And the veteran actor has had no shortage of hilarious remarks about family life since the famous duo has begun their parenthood journey.

“We have three kids, it’s a circus,” he told Fatherly in November of 2021. “It’s quite literally a circus all the time. There’s always something going on. There’s always some extracurricular thing that the kids are doing, that sort of thing.” And during a discussion at Cannes in 2022, he again poked fun at his little ones, calling them “wild.”

“I’m a parent of three girls. They’re wild. I think they have rabies sometimes,” he quipped. Still, he admits that while he has an extraordinary sense of humor, he’s an ordinary parent. “I’m like any parent — I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap,” he revealed. “It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards.”