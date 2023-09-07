Blake Lively Rocks Daisy Dukes in NYC With Ryan Reynolds 7 Months After Welcoming 4th Child

Image Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Parents of four Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted on a rare outing in New York City, just 7 months after the birth of their fourth child. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the Simple Favor beauty, 36, wore a pair of denim short shorts and a beige print button down shirt as she stepped out for a walk in the Big Apple. She wore her hair in a loose braid thrown over her left shoulder, and accessorized with a chic pair of sunglasses and chunky beige sandals.

She sweetly held hands with the Deadpool star, 46, who rocked a summer-ready pink button down, beige pants, and white canvas sneakers. The instantly recognizable actor also finished his look with a pair of shades, and the duo looked comfortable and in love as they made their way through the crowded streets. In an additional video clip, Blake was seen walking across a street solo.

The appearance of the beloved Hollywood couple comes just 7 months after Blake secretly welcomed their fourth child together. The as-yet-publicly-unnamed baby joins siblings James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. All the Reynolds children have been kept closely guarded — Blake and Ryan are known for their exceptionally private family life.

As for the former Gossip Girl star’s flawless physique, her longtime trainer Don Saladino clued fans in to her strategy in an early summer interview. In fact, he’s also guided stars including Cindy Crawford and, Anne Hathaway into shape, and claims none of these stars go to extremes to achieve their fitness goals.

“These women understand the importance of being strong and they understand the importance of getting in enough energy. They don’t starve themselves,” Don told E! News several months ago. “If every woman came to me and they said, ‘I want to put on muscle,’ that would probably allow me to get everyone to their goal.” He also explained, “That’s what I’ve been doing with thousands of people now, teaching them: ‘Let’s try and put on muscle, you won’t look muscular, but you’ll have that lean, athletic body that you want.’”