Madonna Spotted on Makeup-Free Bike Ride in Leggings Ahead of ‘Celebration Tour’: Photos

Image Credit: Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock

Madonna took some time to enjoy the views in New York City before she travels the world on her Celebration Tour. The 65-year-old performer went on a bike ride through her home city on a beautiful fall day on October 4, as seen in paparazzi photos that were published that same day. The “Like a Prayer” singer went makeup-free and had her blonde hair styled in braids. She wore a comfortable all-black outfit that included a hoodie, leggings, and a baseball cap. Madonna also rocked a pair of white sneakers that she used to pedal her bike through the Big Apple.

Madonna got in some exercise as she prepares for the start of her world tour that kicks off in London on October 14. The European leg of the tour goes until early December, followed by the rescheduled North American leg that begins with back-to-back shows in Brooklyn on December 13 and December 14. The mom-of-six was forced to postpone the highly-anticipated tour after her frightening June 24 hospitalization for what was described as a “serious bacterial infection.”

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, said in a statement on June 28. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Guy added. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Over a month later, Madonna returned to Instagram as she continued to recuperate and confirmed that discussions were underway to reschedule all of the dates postponed. Madonna announced the dates for the rescheduled North America shows on August 15. “Excitement has been mounting with Madonna’s post that the North America rescheduled dates would be announced shortly,” LiveNation said in a statement. “Today, Live Nation is pleased to confirm that most of the North America dates of Madonna’s Celebration Tour have been rescheduled and will take place immediately following the originally announced UK and Europe dates.”

Since recovering from her health scare, Madonna has been spending a lot of time with family and friends. At the end of September, Madonna rang in her son David Banda‘s 18th birthday by sharing clips from his wild party. The “Material Girl” singer danced and twerked with friends at the big birthday bash at a swanky rooftop venue. Her kids Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11, were also reportedly at the party.