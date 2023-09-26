Madonna Twerks & Grinds With Friends at Son David Banda’s Lavish 18th Birthday Party: Watch

Image Credit: Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Madonna has proven over the decades that she can party with the best of them, and she did so again in celebration of her son David Banda‘s 18th birthday! The “Vogue” singer, 65, took to Instagram on September 26 to share clips of the wild party, in which she twerked and grinded with pals at the darkened venue. “Happy 18th Birthday David Banda!” the legendary hitmaker gushed in the caption. “Tribal Name -Senzangakona- Descendant of the Ngoni And Zulu Tribes!”

Madge went on to admit she couldn’t believe how many years have passed since her son’s September 24, 2005 arrival. “It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!” she continued. “Your name means ‘Speak the truth’! I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist! You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud or you! ♥️🇲🇼.” Madonna signed off with, “You light up like the brightest star!” along with a row of star emojis.

In the video, set to Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin Somethin’,” the mom of six wore a suit-inspired mini dress with fishnets and silver boots as she twerked with various pals at the formal party. David wore a black and white tux and a pair of bedazzled sunglasses, thrilled to blow out 18 candles on a cake with a photo of his younger self printed on it.

In the intro to the clip, the singer addressed the camera. “Happy birthday, David Banda,” she purred as she held up a couture handbag emblazoned with the jeweled word “THIEF.” “You stole my heart!”

A source reportedly divulged to Page Six that the wild party went down as a private event with around 40 guests at a swanky rooftop venue. Siblings Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 11, also attended the shindig.