Madonna Strikes A Pose With Son David Banda, 17, To Her Song ‘Sorry’ On TikTok: Watch

Madonna proved forever the party girl when she shared a video of herself bopping to her own beat with her son, David Banda. The Material Girl, 65, took to her Instagram on Friday, February 17 to show off her choreography to the song “Sorry” from her 2006 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. Rocking a red jacket with the phrase “Not in the Mood,” Madonna struck a pose, while her 17-year-old boy broke it down with some breakdancing.

The family dance party comes after an epic one happened with David’s siblings over the holiday break. During their incredible getaway to Africa, Madonna and David were joined by her five other children — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — for a festive moon party.

Meanwhile, the iconic pop star had one very memorable night at the 2023 Grammys, and recently revealed what was happening behind-the-scenes during music’s biggest night. Madonna took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 7 to share a clip of all her backstage antics at she partied with the likes of Cardi B and Sam Smith. During her hilarious romp with all your favorite artists, the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker had a very brief PDA session with rapper Jozzy too!

In the same post with the outrageous video, Madonna took a moment to blast the critics of her appearance at the Grammys, calling them “agist” and “misogynist.” She began, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer [which] would distort anyone’s face!” She added, “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I’m not going to start.”

The “Frozen” singer’s Grammy spot comes after she announced a world tour showcasing her 40 years of pop music. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said of the Madonna: The Celebration Tour in a statement released on January 17.