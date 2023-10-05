Lili Reinhart Reveals She Has ‘Struggled With Acne’ Since She Was 12

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lili Reinhart, 27, seemingly teased a possible skincare line in her latest makeup-free selfies! The Riverdale alum took to Instagram on October 5 to share a carousel of makeup-free photos and opened up about her acne struggles. “Since I was 12, I’ve struggled with acne. My skin has suffered consistent breakouts, hyperpigmentation, redness and scarring,” the blonde beauty captioned the snapshots.

The 27-year-old went on to express her desire to find “solutions” for her skincare troubles. “I feel impassioned and motivated to find solutions for not only myself, but others who struggle as well. This is my skin now, makeup free… no filter,” Lili added in the caption. In addition, she teased a new project possibly related to skincare at the end of her caption. “I can’t wait to share more about what I’ve been working on,” she concluded. Many other celebrities have gone on to start their own skincare lines in recent years including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and others.

Soon after the starlet shared the fresh-faced photos, many of her 26.8 million followers flooded the comments with compliments on her skin. “So relatable you look amazing!” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Amazing!!! And jealous of those pores.” Meanwhile, a separate fan was quick to express that they’ll enjoy whatever project she launches. “You’re beautiful and your skin is amazing! I can’t see to know what you’ll share with us, because I need it for my skin. Thank you very much being the way you are!” they penned.

She’s not the only A-lister to recently open up about her struggles with acne either. Kim, 42, spoke to Refinery29 on October 4 and discussed her skin struggles, including her ongoing psoriasis. “Oh, I’ve gotten full acne, like full bouts of it,” The Kardashians star said. “It’s [concealed] really well under makeup. But I’ve documented it. I think if people saw it, they’d be really shocked to know that I had that experience.” In regards to her psoriasis, the billionaire confirmed that she’s the only one of her siblings who has it. “I’d love to thank my mother for that issue; I’m the only one of her kids that got it,” Kim explained. The TV personality also admitted that she has “given up” on trying to figure out what triggers her psoriasis.

Aside from skincare, Lili recently made headlines after her ex-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, 31, revealed that he’d received death threats following their breakup in 2019. “I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff,” Cole said during an interview with Vulture on August 15. “And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers. Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.” Cole and Lili starred on Riverdale together from 2017 until the series finale premiered on August 23.