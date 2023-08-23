Lili Reinhart’s Boyfriend Jack Martin, Plus Her Romantic History With Cole Sprouse & Others

Lili Reinhart is an actress.

Lili Reinhart, 26, is best known for playing the role of Betty Cooper on The CW’s Riverdale since it started in 2017. As fans of the show gear up for the series finale, which is set to air on Aug. 23, all eyes are on the actress and her co-stars. Her work on the popular show has led to a successful acting career that has put her in the spotlight many times over the years.

In addition to her successful acting career, Lili has gotten attention for her love life. From dating her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse to dating her current beau Jack Martin, the beauty’s various relationships have been in the public eye more than once. Find out more about her romance with Jack and her previous romances with Cole and more below.

Cole Sprouse

Lili’s first romance that was under the spotlight was the one with her Riverdale co-star Cole. They were first romantically linked in 2017, the same year their series premiered, but kept their dating life very private. In 2018, Lili admitted she didn’t like talking about her love life when she was promoting the show, and didn’t feel she should have to. ”I’m not OK talking about my relationship,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

Despite not wanting to publicly discuss her relationship with Cole, the lovebirds made headlines many times over the years. They were photographed on outings and at events, and would sometimes share sweet posts about each other on social media. In 2020, it was reported that Lili and Cole had split, and the latter talked about how “hard” it was for them to date and then break up while working together, in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2023.

“It was really hard. It was really hard for both of us,” he said. “I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that.”

Spencer Neville

Lili was romantically linked to actor Spencer Neville shortly after her split from Cole. They were seen holding hands while attending Coachella in 2022, and many wondered just how serious their relationship, if there was one, was. Sources told E! News that they were “casually seeing each other” at the time, but just a few months later, it was reported they had gone their separate ways.

Jack Martin

Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin are actually so cute. I’m happy for them🥰🥰 #lilireinhart pic.twitter.com/RLBjh54GFv — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) August 3, 2023

Lili and her current boyfriend, Jack, who is a TikTok star, first sparked dating rumors in Apr. 2023. They were seen “passionately kissing” each other outside LAX airport that same month, in photos posted by Page Six. In addition to being popular on social media, Jack has acted in a number of features, including the NBC sci-fi drama, La Brea. He recently posted a TikTok video about the SAG-AFTRA strike, and regularly shares videos with all different kinds of topics.

Since first being linked, Lili and Jack have been pretty private about their relationship, but the former celebrated the latter’s birthday in early Aug. with a few sweet posts. “It’s my cowboy’s birthday,” she captioned a silly photo of her beau a cowboy hat and leaning into a car through the window. She followed it up with a casual picture of Jack smiling and holding a chocolate pastry, which she captioned, “I’ll split a pan au chocolat with you any day,” and a sweet photo of the two of them in a romantic moment, which can be seen above. “I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life. Happy birthday, Mon petite,” she wrote over the loving snapshot.