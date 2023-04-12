Jack Martin: 5 Things To Know About TikTok Star Dating Lili Reinhart

Jack Martin (b. Aug. 3, 1998) is an actor best known for his role as Josh Harris on La Brea.

He has a following on TikTok, where he posts his opinions on life and pop culture.

Jack was photographed kissing Lili Reinhart outside LAX on Apr. 10.

Three years after Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it quits – and weeks after Cole, 30, said that he and Lili “did quite a bit of damage to each other” – Lili, 26, had a new man in her life. The Riverdale actress was photographed kissing Jack Martin outside of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Apr. 10. She wrapped her arms around Jack’s shoulders during the kiss while the 24-year-old actor pulled Lili in close. With Cole moving on to date model Ari Fournier, it’s safe to say that “Bunhead” – at least, the real-life pairing of Cole and Lili – is over.

In March, Cole dished on the Call Her Daddy podcast about how difficult it was to work alongside Lili on Riverdale following their split. “I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend the way we felt about each other,” he said. ” It didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I think we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.” Cole — who also revealed that his new relationship has helped him become sober and get his head right — said that he and Lili are “good friends now.”

With that said, let’s get to know a little bit about Jack.

Jack Martin Is An Actor.

Jack’s first listed role was in an episode of the television series, All Rise in 2020. However, his breakout came a year later when he appeared as Josh Harris in the NBC sci-fi drama La Brea.

“I feel like I’ve aged about 30 years in the past,” he told A Book Of. “It’s just a really, really crazy ride for me. This has all happened so fast. Literally, my entire acting career and anything connected to it happened during COVID. I graduated college [in] December 2019, I was class 2020. I graduated early. And then all of a sudden, my TikTok account blew up, and then I moved to LA, and then I got signed by an agent. I booked La Brea in February of this year, and six months later, all of a sudden, now it’s the number one new show on TV.”

“I mean, it’s just like, I can’t believe things can happen this fast, you know? Yes, it’s really just insane. It was so many things at once for me because obviously, it was my first big acting role but also it was a confirmation that I’m actually going to be able to do this for a living,” he added. “It was also my first real job. I mean, I’ve had internships and I had jobs at coffee shops and stuff like that. But, like living on my own and going to new country, it was just like a million different things for me at once.”

Related Link Related: Spencer Neville: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Spotted With Lili Reinhart At Coachella

He Is A TikTok Star.

As of April 2023, Jack has over 830k followers on TikTok. “I was already trying to do [acting] before TikTok, and I was sort of an elitist about it,” he told A Book Of. “I was like, ‘I’m never downloading TikTok. That’s for kids to do shirtless dances, I’m never getting that app.’ And I just kind of reached the point where I was like all right, whatever, I’ll get it. And I had this moment that I remember so well, where I suddenly realized I was like, oh my God, this is just a platform where I can make anything. I don’t have to be dancing in slow motion, I can do anything I want.”

“What I love about TikTok is it’s really just about the quality of the content. I mean, you can have a million followers, and a video can do really poorly, you can have zero followers, and the video can go viral if it’s really good. It’s actually about making stuff that you believe in, stuff that you care about, that people want to see,” he adds.

Where Was Jack Martin Born?

Lili calls Cleveland home (though she’s been living in LA since she was 18.) According to his IMDB bio, Jack was born John Martin on Aug. 3, 1998, in Columbia, Maryland. ” Growing up in McLean, Virginia, Jack’s first connection to acting came from a wild experience in fifth grade, when he fell just short of a big part in a major feature film and realized how much he loved acting.”

Where Did Jack Martin Graduate College?

Jack’s IMDB bio states that he graduated from Georgetown University in December 2019. He also spent some time in the Big Apple, taking summer courses at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts (as well as studying at the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.)

“I went to college to study political science with the hopes I’d go into a career in politics and changed my mind after the first semester,” he told Bello magazine. “This is obviously a big shift from that, but I have no regrets.”

He’s Inspired By Leo.

“I’ve always been big on Leo DiCaprio, especially in his younger days – his performance in Titanic is so legendary it’s the only movie I have downloaded on my phone,” he told Bello. “There’s something inspiring to me about actors who can both deliver a quality, nuanced character performance that is also relatable enough that everyone can see and connect to it.”