Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Having ‘Full Acne’ in a New Interview: People Would ‘Be Really Shocked’

Image Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and her sisters appear picture-perfect on camera, but everything is not always as it seems. The SKKN founder, 42, got candid about her skin in a new interview, revealing that she struggles with acne sometimes.

“Oh, I’ve gotten full acne, like full bouts of it,” the Kardashians star told Refinery29 on Wednesday, October 4. “It’s [concealed] really well under makeup. But I’ve documented it. I think if people saw it, they’d be really shocked to know that I had that experience.”

Kim recalled trying to control breakouts by avoiding the usage of skin oils. However, she realized that this wasn’t “helpful” either.

“It could be hormonal or a change in supplements,” she explained. “Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods — I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive. It’s been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s.”

For those who don’t know, the skincare and shapewear entrepreneur also lives with psoriasis, which she joked she would “love to thank [her] mother [Kris Jenner] for that issue.”

“I’m the only one of her kids that got it,” Kim added. “I’m still very confused about my psoriasis and what triggers it. “Sometimes, I’ll be completely stressed out, and I’ll be completely clear with my psoriasis. Sometimes, I’ll be zen as can be, not a care in the world, and my psoriasis will completely flare up. They say it should be the opposite. I’ve kind of given up on trying to figure it out.”

The reality TV personality also revealed one interesting method to help manage blemishes: pumpkin enzymes.

“I would have never imagined I’d use pumpkin enzymes on my skin,” Kim confessed. “But becoming aware that [enzymes] are so used in the industry, I wanted to bring that to the consumer,” she added, referring to her brand SKKN’s new resurfacing mask.

Though Kim noted that it would be shocking to see her acne, she previously shared her psoriasis journey on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness site, Poosh. The essay from Kim features an array of unedited photos of her with blemishes on her faces and rashes on her arms and legs.

After revealing that she had her first psoriasis flare-up at 25 years old, Kim recalled a recent moment when she had to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while her hands were in so much pain from her skin condition. As it turns out, the Hulu star was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

“I was so uncomfortable the whole time because my hands were in so much pain. I felt miserable,” she confessed. “After I flew home, I went to the doctor because then I thought I could possibly have rheumatoid arthritis. I knew I felt the pain in my bones, and after I Googled the possibilities, I was beyond scared. I had my blood tested for all possibilities, and it came back positive for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.”

After receiving dermatological help, Kim learned how to manage her condition and pointed out that she’s “become extremely comfortable with [her] psoriasis.”

“No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup,” she added. “If you have psoriasis, you can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over.”