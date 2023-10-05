Kylie Jenner Skips Former BFF Jordyn Woods’ Birthday Party in Paris After Reconciliation

Image Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner, 26, was not at Jordyn Woods‘ 26th birthday party in Paris on October 2. Page Six confirmed that Jordyn invited her former best friend to the celebration, but Kylie “skipped” the party even though they reconciled after their falling out. Kylie was reportedly in France for Paris Fashion Week but flew home to Los Angeles two days before Jordyn’s party. Jordyn felt “snubbed” by Kylie who purposely missed the celebration, Page Six reported.

Jordyn had her party at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand and posted various photos from the night on her Instagram Story. The former Masked Singer contestant wore a black-and-white off-the-shoulder mini dress on her birthday. In one photo from the party that was shared by the venue, Jordyn stood in front of massive 10-tier cake while surrounded by all her loved ones — minus Kylie.

As fans probably know, Jordyn and Kylie were best friends before they had a falling out in 2019. Jordyn was seen “making out” with Kylie’s sister Khoe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party at his house. Four years later, Kylie and Jordyn reunited over dinner at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant on July 15, which completely shocked fans. Following the news of the pair’s reconciliation, an US Weekly source revealed Kylie reached out to Jordyn to mend fences. “The missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up,” the insider shared. Kylie and Jordyn most recently spent time together when they filmed a TikTok while visiting an Acne Studios store during New York Fashion Week on September 9.

Back when the two stars fell out, Kylie talked about how she never expected that she wouldn’t be friends with Jordyn at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in 2021. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing,” the mom-of-two explained at the time. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Jordyn, for her part, talked about the friendship fallout on Red Table Talk. “I told her [Kylie] I was coming today,” Jordyn said on Jada Pickett Smith‘s talk show, which marked the first time that she addressed the scandal. “I think at this point, it’s gone too far and enough is enough and when the safety of the people I love is in jeopardy, I have to speak,” she added.