Tom Sandoval Revealed as Diver on ‘The Masked Singer’ & Addresses Cheating Scandal: ‘I’m More Than My Mistakes’

Image Credit: FOX

Tom Sandoval was the latest celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer season 10. The 40-year-old was revealed as the Diver during the show’s NFL Night. Ahead of his elimination, Tom opened up about all the Scandoval drama and everyone “hating” him after his affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed.

“As a kid, I always wanted to be famous. I modeled, I acted, and, of course, sang. I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn’t know it would be everyone hating me,” Tom said in his clue package. “But I’m here to show the world that I’m more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience. Getting to share my talent instead of my drama is exactly what I’ve needed.”

Tom, dressed up in Diver’s scuba gear, performed “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic for his latest performance. Ken Jeong was the celebrity panelist to correctly guess Tom’s identity before he was revealed.

When host Nick Cannon announced that Diver was going home, the celebrity panelists made their final guesses. While Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger believed the Diver was Pauly D, Jenny McCarthy joined Ken in guessing Diver was Tom.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been on a comeback tour in the wake of his shocking breakup with Ariana Madix due to his affair with Raquel, which played out on the explosive tenth season of the Bravo show. In a recent episode of his podcast, Tom admitted that he contemplated suicide during the Scandoval aftermath.

“There were some times when I felt very, very close [to suicide],” he said. “Your world just starts collapsing itself and you cannot see outside of your feelings.”

Tom is currently one of the celebrity recruits of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2, which was filmed earlier this year. The singer revealed in the latest episode that he wants to bring some respect back to the Sandoval name after all the drama. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).