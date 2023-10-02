Kim Kardashian Rocks Micro Crystal Gucci Bikini in Sexy New Photos

Image Credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 42, proved that less is more with her October 2 Instagram post! The Kardashians star shared a new carousel of photos in a micro crystal Gucci bikini and matching silk Gucci pajamas. “It’s all Gucci,” Kim captioned the sultry snapshots. In the post, the SKIMS founder rocked her raven-hued tresses up and back into a chic braid and added a glossy nude lip to tie the ensemble together.

The 42-year-old also turned up the heat on the fourth slide of the post, as she sprawled out against her bed frame. Kim made sure to take her signature selfie in the second slide and gave the phone her best smize. Soon after Kim shared the photos with her 364 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over her bikini post. Her friend, La La Anthony, was one of the first to react and left a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Later, many more of Kim’s followers flooded the comments with their reactions to the revealing look. “Wow you are quite something Kim! Keep shining !!!” one admirer swooned, while another added, “Stunning And Sensational Kim.” Meanwhile, a few of the TV personality’s followers couldn’t help but note that Kim might be stealing her sister, Kendall Jenner‘s thunder amid her Gucci campaign with Bad Bunny. “Is she taking Kendal’s [sic] and Bad bunnies spot light lol,” a separate fan wrote, while another quipped, “Cmon [sic] Kim let Kendal [sic] have her moment.”

The mother-of-four’s latest bikini photos come amid her ongoing feud with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44. Kim and her pregnant sister‘s latest drama has played out on the current and prior season of The Kardashians on Hulu. Most recently, Kourtney has been upset at Kim for using her 2022 wedding in Italy as a “business opportunity,” which Kim has apologized for. The latest season, which premiered on September 28, revealed that the drama is ongoing as the two sisters have gotten upset once more as they watched the edits for the show following their Dolce & Gabbana spat.

Aside from the drama with the Lemme founder, Kim recently celebrated the launch of her latest SKIMS campaign on October 2. Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall, 67, is just one of the A-listers that is included in the campaign for the billionaire’s shapewear brand. The 67-year-old rocked a skin-tight dress and black shapewear for the campaign alongside Nelly Furtado, Hari Nef, and others. “Introducing the Best of SKIMS: @KimCattrall, @NellyFurtado, @CocoJones, @HariNef, and @LanaCondor meet our most viral and influential collections. Discover the campaign and shop our signature shapewear, loungewear, and underwear now,” Kim captioned the post.