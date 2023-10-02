Kim Cattrall Models Skintight Dress for SKIMS Campaign: Photos

Image Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kim Cattrall, 67, wowed in photos from her new SKIMS campaign. The actress took to Instagram to share a new eye-catching snapshot that showed her posing in a tight black shapewear dress with spaghetti straps and matching heels as she sat down. She had her hair down and one arm bent and placed over her head as she closed her eyes and smiled.

In addition to the photo she shared on Instagram, some of Kim’s other SKIMS campaign photos made their way around social media. Another look she modeled was a long-sleeved fitted black dress and heels. The beauty also appeared in a video for the campaign with Nelly Furtado, Hari Nef, Lana Condor, and Coco Jones. They talked about how they felt wearing SKIMS and Kim revealed she feels “freakin’ fabulous.”

Kim’s latest appearance in the new SKIMS campaign comes a few months after she spoke out about aging in an interview. The Sex and the City star admitted that she no longer “embraces aging” but instead, “battles” it. “I’m in my sixties now and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can,” she told The Sunday Times in June.

She also mentioned the different treatment options aging people have. “There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you,” she said before adding that the key to the best options is having “the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon.”

Kim also said that her own take on aging and the treatments she chooses have to do with her career as an actress. “I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself,” she said.

When Kim’s not getting attention for her gorgeous photos, she’s doing so for her iconic role as Samantha Jones from the Sex and the City franchise. She made headlines when it was revealed she made a cameo as the character in season 2 of And Just Like That, which was secretly filmed in March. She was shown in the finale episode, “The Last Supper Part Two: Entree,” which aired on August 23.