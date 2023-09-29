Jenelle Evans’ Teen Son Reported Missing 1 Month After 2 Prior Runaway Scares

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Jenelle Evans, 31, who starred in various Teen Mom series on MTV, and her family are on the search for her son, Jace, 14, as he was reported missing on September 29, per TMZ. Local law enforcement was reportedly called to the TV personality’s home the night prior around 8 PM after Jace reportedly “snuck out” of her home through a window. More so, Jenelle reportedly told the police that her son didn’t have his phone with him when he allegedly ran away.

At the time of publication, Jenelle has yet to release a public statement on her teenager’s most recent runaway incident. Police officials reportedly told TMZ that Jace has been added to a nationwide list of missing persons. This is not the first time that the 14-year-old has run away from home, as Jace went missing twice in August. The first time was on August 15 near their home in North Carolina, however, Jenelle’s son was found and reported “safe” just hours later.

When Jace went missing in early August, his mom claimed it was simply a “teenage boy being a teenager,” after they took away his phone. “As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off,” Jenelle told the tabloid last month. She also claimed that her son’s behavior was not related to her latest drama with her husband, David Eason.

“Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David,” the mother-of-three added. “we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.” Jace was once again reported missing on August 29, per TMZ. Jace was later located at a gas station located “10 minutes” from Jenelle’s home.

One day prior to Jace running away for the third time, Jenelle took to Instagram to share a carousel of family photos from a recent trip. “Photo dump of our trip to the mountains for the kids #FallBreak,” she captioned the sweet snapshots with her kiddos. On the first slide, Jenelle posed with her eldest son as they enjoyed a few slushies together. She is also a proud mom to son Kaiser Orion, 9, with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley Jolie, 6, with David.