Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace Is All Grown Up & Taller Than Mom As He Celebrates 14th Birthday: Photos

It’s hard to believe Jenelle Evans already has a 14-year-old kid! Jenelle’s oldest, Jace, turned 14 on August 2. The proud mom posted two photos with her son while celebrating his big day, and he’s grown up so much in just a year!

Jace had his arm around his mom in the sweet Instagram photos. The Teen Mom 2 alum looked pretty in a tank top and orange silk skirt. Jenelle captioned her post, “14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE! #HappyBirthday to Jace! You’re growing into a such polite young man. I’m happy as long as you’re happy!”

Earlier this year, Jenelle was granted full custody of Jace after he spent over a decade in her mother Barbara’s care. “#MyHappyEnding ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant descibe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom,” she captioned an emotional Instagram video featuring her signing the custody papers.

The 31-year-old said her mother was “completely fine” with her having full custody of Jace. “She’s like, ‘I’m ready to have my freedom. I’m ready to go on a cruise.’ And her and her friend have a cruise already planned,” Jenelle said about her mom in the video.

A few weeks after Jenelle was granted full custody of Jace, she opened up about how things were doing now with her son. “My relationship with Jace is closer than ever and doing much better,” she told E! News. “I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn’t complete without him.”

The former MTV personality shares Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Jenelle gave birth to Jace at the age of 17, which was chronicled in 16 & Pregnant. She is currently married to David Eason, with whom she has one child: daughter Ensley. She also has a son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith. Jenelle temporarily lost custody of her children after David shot and killed their family dog over biting her daughter in the face in 2019. She later regained custody of her kids and reconciled with David after they briefly split over the situation.