Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace, 14, Found Safe After Going Missing 2nd Time

Jenelle Evans‘ son Jace, 14, has been found safe after going missing for a second time in the last two weeks, according to TMZ. The teen was apparently found at a gas station after leaving their home in North Carolina on Monday. Jenelle’s manager, August Keen, told the outlet that Jace was gone for several hours without contact, causing his mom to grow concerned and get the cops involved in finding him.

The gas station that Jace was located at was 10 minutes from his family home, and it’s unclear if he was alone or with friends. The situation happened just weeks after he was reported missing after he left school earlier this month. Jenelle, who is also the mother of son Kaiser, 9, and daughter Ensley, 6, spoke out about the incident and explained why she was concerned, in a statement shortly after the report made headlines.

“As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off,” she told TMZ at the time. He was later found safe, and his reason for running away was reportedly because his phone was taken away by Jenelle.

Now that he’s luckily been found safely for a second time, August further told TMZ that Jace, who can be seen with Jenelle in photos below, has been home with Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, and they are all getting along. August also said that the teen wants to have more freedom as he gets older and has just been acting like a typical teenager.

Jenelle welcomed Jace with her ex Andrew Lewis, during her teen years. Although her mom, Barbara, was given custody of him back in 2009, Jenelle revealed she had taken over custody earlier this year. “#MyHappyEnding, ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support!” she wrote alongside the heartwarming clip that showed her signing paperwork and talking about getting Jace back into her home. “Words can’t describe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom. ❤️😭.”