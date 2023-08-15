‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace, 14, Safe After Being Reported As A Runaway

UPDATE 8/15/2023 6.52 PM EST: “Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department and to everyone else for their concerns,” Jenelle’s rep confirmed to TMZ in a statement soon after officials confirmed that her son had been located. The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department referred HollywoodLife to their official Facebook account where they updated the community on the matter. “***UPDATE: Runaway Juvenile Located and Safe***,” the statement read on the social media page.

UPDATE 8/15/2023 6.31 PM EST: As of 3.11 PM PST on Aug. 15, the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department confirmed to TMZ that Jace has been found and is safe. No other information on the matter has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, 31, and her family are looking for her son, Jace, 14, who was reported as a runaway on Aug. 15 in North Carolina. “As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off,” she told TMZ in a statement that afternoon.

The proud mother-of-three went on to reassure the outlet that Jace’s actions to run away from home were not related to her ongoing drama with her husband, David Eason. “Jace is a good kid and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David,” her statement continued. “we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away.” HollywoodLife reached out to the Brunswick County Sherriff’s Office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Officers with the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina told TMZ, that Jace was last spotted leaving school around 2.45 PM on Aug. 15. They noted that he is likely wearing a gray sweatshirt with the writing “Classical Charter Schools of America.” Jace can also likely be wearing a navy blue shirt if he has taken the sweatshirt off, per the tabloid. Those with information on the matter are asked to call 911. Barbara Evans, who is Jace’s maternal grandmother, spoke to the outlet and revealed that she last chatted with the teen on Aug. 14. She told the outlet that he seemed “totally fine.”