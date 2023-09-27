Kim Kardashian Drops the ‘Bloopers’ of Her Hilarious Wakeboarding Falls

Image Credit: Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

No one is perfect, not even Kim Kardashian. The SKIMs founder, 42, showed off some of the failed attempts from her recent viral wakeboarding video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 26. While the falls and bloopers were hilarious, Kim showed that she’s happy to just get back up and try again. “Wanted to share some bloopers,” she wrote along with the clip.

In the clip, Kim wipes out three times. In the first shot, she falls shortly after letting go of the rope pulling her on the boat. While she balances for a bit, she adjusts slightly and tumbles forward into the water. In the second clip, she appears to hit an uneven patch while the rope is pulling her, and she falls forward. The last clip is a close-up of her final spill.

Besides the bloopers, Kim also shared a quote from Muhammad Ali about persevering. “You don’t lose if you get knocked down. You lose if you stay down,” she wrote.

Kim’s original video that went viral also included a fall. As she was pulled along on the wakeboard, she reached into her life jacket and pulled out a bottle of her sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and acted like she was drinking it. After she fell off the board, she was seen holding the bottle out of the water as she paddled back to the board. “Save the @drink818 at all costs!” she captioned the hilarious video.

While Kim was candid showing off her wakeboarding fails, it is clearly an activity that she enjoys, as she’s shared different clips of her riding the water in the past. Back in 2020, she posted a cute clip of herself and her daughter North West trading off on the board. She also shared another video of herself falling in 2021.

Aside from the hilarious 818 Tequila promo while wakeboarding, Kim also hit another major milestone: her scripted TV debut. She stars in the new season of American Horror Story, where she plays a Hollywood publicist. AHS: Delicate premiered on September 20.