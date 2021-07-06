Watch

Kim Kardashian Wipes Out While Attempting To Wakeboard In Spandex Shorts — Video

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian never gives up. The reality star was determined to learn how to wakeboard — despite taking one gnarly fall — while on vacation in Lake Tahoe.

Kim Kardashian, 40, took an epic spill while wakeboarding in Lake Tahoe on Monday, July 5. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave the athletic water sport her best shot as she held on for dear life while being towed behind a motorboat in a video she shared to her Instagram Stories. But after a big wave hit Kim, the mom of four hilariously tumbled into the water while still looking amazing in her spandex shorts. But don’t worry, she was just fine — and even poked fun at herself about the ordeal by adding a laughing emoji to the video.

Kim didn’t even let that fall stop her from her goals. In the next video on her Instagram Stories, the KKW Beauty founder got right back onto her aqua blue wakeboard and began speeding through the water once again. And this time, Kim held on a lot longer before she took another fall. Regardless, Kim was proud of herself for already improving in her wakeboard experience.

None of Kim’s loved ones could be seen in her wakeboarding videos. However, she did confirm sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, was in attendance when she joked on her Instagram Stories about how the Good American co-founder was not into Kim’s music playlist, which included the classic “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. And earlier that day, Kim recorded her son Saint West, 5, and daughter Chicago West, 3, having a blast sliding down a massive waterslide that was also seemingly in Lake Tahoe.

Kim’s Lake Tahoe getaway comes just after her immaculate vacation to Italy, which is ironically where she married ex Kanye West, 44, in 2014. Kim was seen all over the city — and rocked a ton of stunning attire along the way. On July 1, she absolutely slayed in a white lace dress with cutouts on a visit to the Vatican with super model Kate Moss. The pair were joined by Kate’s daughter Ilia, 18, along with several members of Kim’s team including Tracy Romulus, Chris AppletonMario Dedivanovic, and Julia Collier.

While Kim was in Italy, Kanye took the couple’s four kids — sons Saint and Psalm West, 2, and daughters Chicago and North West, 8 —  on a trip to Mexico. The Yeezy designer was spotted at an airport terminal with his brood and a nanny in tow on Wednesday, June 30. North kept herself occupied while looking at a phone and Saint seemed busy with his own device, while apparently, a nanny helped with the other kids as they all waited to board the plane.