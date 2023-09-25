Kim Kardashian Hilariously Falls While Wakeboarding With 818 Tequila Bottle: Watch

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian, 42, was officially in sport mode in her latest Instagram video! The brunette beauty took to social media on September 25 to jokingly rep Kendall Jenner‘s tequila brand, 818, with a fun wakeboarding video. In the clip, Kim showed off her skills as she impressively pulled a full bottle of 818 Tequila out of her lifejacket. “Save the @drink818 at all costs! @kendalljenner,” she captioned the post, along with a laughing emoji.

Moments before the SKIMS founder took a harsh tumble into the water as she held up a bottle of 818 Tequila Blanco, she pretended to take a sip while balancing on the wakeboard. Soon enough, the TV personality could be seen screaming as she lost control and landed in the water with a massive splash. Although Kim fell off her wakeboard, she still managed to keep a tight grip on the bottle and was pictured holding it as she swam alongside the boat.

Kendall was one of the first to comment on the post and left a series of emojis, including a laughing emoji and white heart emoji. Kim added the song “How We Roll” by Ciara and Chris Brown, which prompted the songstress to chime in on the comment section as well. “Too funny!” the 37-year-old penned. Meanwhile, many of Kim’s 364 million followers couldn’t get enough of seeing her fall off the wakeboard with the tequila bottle. “This is the best ad you’ve ever done! More of this Kim,” one fan gushed, while another joked, “JUST MAKE SURE YOU DON’T LOSE ANOTHER EARRING KIM.”

Aside from the fun wakeboarding clip, Kim took to TikTok on September 24 to share an inside look at her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Disney-themed baby shower. The 44-year-old is currently pregnant with her husband Travis Barker‘s son and is due soon. The 42-year-old gave a nod to the theme and captioned the video “Happiest Place on Earth,” along with red heart emojis. The adorable baby shower featured many Disney-themed decorations, including Disney fonts, Mickey-shaped foods, and more. Kim and her 10-year-old daughter, North West, even twinned in matching outfits.

Additionally, Kim debuted a buzzed-cut hairstyle on Instagram for her latest campaign on September 25. “CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue. @nadialeecohen Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld. I love you Thank you for having me. @crfashionbook,” the billionaire captioned the post. In the carousel of photos, Kim sported a chic short haircut and thinly drawn eyebrows.