Kim Kardashian Debuts Buzz Cut for ‘CR Fashion Book’: See Photos

Kim Kardashian surprised fans when she showed off a new buzz cut look for Carine Roitfield’s Fashion Book on Monday, September 25. The reality star, 42, shared the pictures from the photoshoot, which you can see here, where her hair was much shorter than fans are used to seeing. She showed off a few different outfits, along with a fresh hairstyle in the new photos for CR Fashion Book.

While the hair was definitely eye-catching, Kim also rocked a bunch of different interesting outfits, including an oversized orange sweater and tutu in one shot. A dark sweater as she lay on a couch, a stained tank top and pair of glasses in a forward-facing shot, and lingerie in a photo of her lighting a match. In the caption, she opened up about what an honor it was to be part of the CR Fashion Book’s legacy. “Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by Carine Roitifeld,” she wrote. “I love you. Thank you for having me.” It seemed like the buzz-cut look was just a wig, as Kim shared more recent videos and photos on her Instagram Story, where she had her signature long hair.

In the accompanying interview, Kim and Carine discussed a variety of subjects, including style, parenting, celebrity crushes, and much more. At the start of the interview, Carine asked Kim if she recalled when they first met. “I had always heard you were the most stylish person on the planet and I had your books at my house. We met when I was pregnant with North and you asked to do my first fashion cover. I was freaking out. Karl [Lagerfeld] shot it, Riccardo [Tisci] art directed it, and you styled it. I was so nervous and so excited all at the same time. I show up on set and the makeup artist only had two products and I was low key freaking out but obviously trusted your plan,” she said.

Many fans and fellow stars left compliments for Kim with her new style in the comments on her Instagram. Paris Hilton left a heart-eye emoji. Other fans compared her style to other celebrities. One fan wrote that she looked similar to her mom Kris Jenner with short hair. Another person compared the look to Lady Gaga’s Jo Calderone character.