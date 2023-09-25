Kim Kardashian Looks Incredible in Tiny Pink Underwear Set in New Mirror Selfies

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim Kardashian, it is that she loves showing off her figure on social media and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 42-year-old posted photos of herself sitting on the floor of her closet while wearing a plunging pink bra and matching underwear.

In the photos, Kim wore a Skims set featuring a plunging scoop neck bralette that put her ample cleavage on full display as it poured out of the top. The bralette had a thick white elastic band beneath her chest and she styled the top with the matching high-rise bottoms. The bottoms were more like boy shorts and they showed off her incredibly tiny waist and rock-hard abs.

Kim has been on a roll with her outfits lately and that same day she posted a photo of her with her daughter North West, as they wore matching outfits. In the photo, Kim wore a fitted, bright yellow cropped sweater with black buttons down the front and two pockets on her chest. She styled the knit top with a high-waisted, fitted black leather mini skirt that put her toned legs on full display. Kim topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black platform peep-toe heels and a half-up half-down hairstyle. As for North, she rocked a similar outfit but chose to wear an orange cardigan.

Aside from these sexy looks, Kim recently showed off her fabulous figure yet again, but this time it was in a bikini. Kim posted a slideshow of photos from her vacation when she rocked a dark brown bikini featuring a tiny triangle top that showed off cleavage while a giant bead was fastened in the center string. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had high thin straps on the sides while the front of the bottoms was low-cut. Kim looked extremely tanned and bronzed while her tiny waist and rock-hard abs were front and center in the photo.