Kyle Richards Supports Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky at ‘DWTS’ Premiere Amid Marriage Troubles

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are a model of maturity and strength amid their marriage troubles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was in the audience as Mauricio appeared in the season 32 premiere of Dancing With The Stars — and their eldest daughter together, 27-year-old Alexia Umansky, was there cheering her dad on, as well! The Halloween Kills actress could be seen clapping for Mauricio after he performed a jive with his dance partner Emma Slater. He scored a 15 out of 30 from the judges during the September 26th premiere.

In his introduction video, Mauricio seemingly referenced his ongoing marriage issues with Kyle. He admitted he joined DWTS to get his “mind off” the difficult year he’s had. People first reported on July 3 that Mauricio, 53, and Kyle, 54, had separated — but were paradoxically still living under the same roof.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof,” an insider reportedly told the outlet. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” The same day, the power couple took to Instagram pushing back on rumors that they’d go through with a divorce.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they revealed in a joint statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The statement continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle and Mauricio, who share three daughters, made good on their promise to continue to “respect” one another. The family recently enjoyed a vacation in Italy, with both Mauricio and Kyle present for the getaway. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy — Kyle admitted during an Amazon Live in late August that it had been “hard” on them. “You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye,” she explained. “Obviously we care about each other a lot.”