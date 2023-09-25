Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Reveal Newborn Son’s Name & Share 1st Photos

Image Credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin is a proud new mom! The Bachelorette alum and her fiancée Thomas Jacobs took to Instagram just one day after announcing the birth of their first child, to introduce their little guy with first photos! Even better, they revealed his name. “Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023,” they wrote in the Monday, September 25 joint post. “No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift.”

They went on to share the special familial meaning behind the newborn’s name. “Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised,” they continued in the caption. “Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole. Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him,” they wrote, alongside a red heart emoji.

The first photo showed Benson’s little arms and feet snuggled into a blanket. Another photo showed the proud parents holding their infant as a newly formed family, Becca still in the hospital bed. In another photo, Thomas held the baby’s hand as Becca stared lovingly down at him. The final pic showed Benson’s name, birthdate of September 21, and healthy weight of eight pounds even!

Fans of the couple couldn’t contain themselves, and many took to the comments thread to gush over the new arrival. “Congratulations to your precious family! I love his name!!” fussed a follower, while another wrote, “So happy for yall congratulations he’s perfection.” “Welcome Benny boo!!!!” enthused a third, along with black heart and crying emojis.

Becca and Thomas met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 and got engaged in May of 2022 after an on-off relationship finally saw them together. On April 26, 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child together.