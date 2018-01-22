Becca Kufrin: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous ‘Bachelor’ Beauty

There’s another ‘Becca’ in the ‘Bachelor’ house! Before the next episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ here’s what you need to know about Becca Kufrin!

1. She got the first one-on-one date with Arie! Becca, 27, a publicist from Minnesota, made a really great first impression with Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Becca and Arie, 36, went to Malibu for an amazing first date. Rachel Zoe dressed Becca for her night out with Arie in the stylist’s own collection. After playing dress-up, Becca got to keep so many clothes! Becca and Arie connected immediately, and she’s become one of the frontrunners!

2. She’s already found lifelong friends on The Bachelor! Even though they’re all competing for Arie’s heart, Becca and some of the contestants are now BFFs. Becca posted a sweet Instagram photo on Jan. 17 featuring fellow contestants Jenna Cooper, Ashley Luebke, Caroline Lunny, Chelsea Roy, and Brittany Taylor all hanging out together. “Did we just become best friends? #yup,” Becca captioned the Instagram photo. So cute!

3. She’s political! Becca is not afraid of sharing her political opinions on Instagram. One year ago, she attended a women’s march to show her support for Planned Parenthood. She carried a sign that said, “Keep your politics away from my lady bits.”

4. She lost her dad. Becca posted a loving tribute to her dad last Father’s Day. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the angel that is Steven Karl (with a K) Kufrin,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos. “He gets the Father-of-a-Lifetime award for putting up with me between the ages of 3-17.”

5. Rachel Zoe is a fan! Rachel noticed right away that Arie and Becca had a connection. “He was very sweet with her,” she told PEOPLE. “It was obvious that the date was all about her.” Rachel also said that she’ll be rooting for Becca this season!

