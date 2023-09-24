Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Thomas Jacobs

Image Credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin is a mom! The Bachelorette star welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with fiancée Thomas Jacobs.

“Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being, but we have a new little pumpkin,” Becca, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on September 23. She reshared Thomas’ post that showed their doormat that read, “Baby sleeping … Please don’t ruin this for us.”

After Becca and Thomas made their happy announcement, they received many congratulatory messages and well wishes. Former Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia wrote, “Congratulations,” with a blue heart emoji. BiP alum Abigail Heringer commented a slew of crying emojis.

Becca and Thomas’ new addition comes five months after they first shared they were expecting. Their announcement, which was on Instagram, included an adorable photoshoot that showed them holding up ultrasound photos and posing alongside their cute dogs. “Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad,” the caption for the post read.

Becca and Thomas’ new roles as parents follow an on-again, off-again relationship they shared. After meeting through season seven of Bachelor in Paradise and starting to date, they ended up going their separate ways by the show’s finale episode. They made their way back to each other by the time the show aired, and have been inseparable ever since. Becca didn’t hesitate to announce the reconciliation with a sweet message to Thomas.

“I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy,” she wrote. “Thanks for making my heart smile far more than it ever has. Now time to start this real life @thomasajacobs.”

The couple went on to get engaged in May 2022 after Becca proposed to her beau. “In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” the reality star captioned her engagement announcement post. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back”.