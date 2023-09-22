Sharon Osbourne Responds to Dramatic Weight Loss Concern: I Didn’t ‘Want to Go This Thin’

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sharon Osbourne, 70, addressed her dramatic weight loss when she appeared on Piers Morgan‘s show with her family. During the Sept. 20 sit-down interview, Sharon looked significantly different from losing so much weight in her face, as she confirmed that she took Ozempic to drop over 40 pounds. “You can’t stay on it forever, firstly,” Sharon said about the controversial diabetes medication.

“Now I’ve lost 42 pounds and it’s just enough,” the former reality star added. “It’s just time to stop. I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened. I’ll probably put it all on again soon.” Sharon sat with her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, her son Jack Osbourne, 37, and her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 74, during the interview.

Sharon went on to reveal how she’s handled being on Ozempic. “At first, you feel nauseous. You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling,” she shared. “I was about two-three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don’t want to eat. That’s why I keep saying you’ve got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it and it’s not right.”

Kelly, who has openly struggled with her weight over the years, said Sharon has more “confidence” from losing weight. “I can only speak for myself — food is an issue for me. And to see mom free of that for a brief amount of time to where you don’t have to think about it, because you don’t think about it,” Kelly noted. “Seeing how good my mom feels in her body, I think it’s totally worth it.”

Sharon previously spoke to E! News on Sept. 6 about her significant weight loss, as well as her decision to take Ozempic to get skinnier. “Whatever you choose is up to you,” the mom-of-three said. “It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine.” She continued, “I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain.”

“In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds and I’m now under a hundred. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny,” Sharon explained. “But I’m trying to have a healthy balance. It’s a mental thing. Sometimes, I would eat to punish myself and then I wouldn’t eat to show that I had control of my life. I tried exercising, but I’m too lazy for that.”