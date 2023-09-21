Jack Osbourne Marries Aree Gearhart 1 Year After Welcoming Their Daughter Maple

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Jack Osbourne married the love of his life, Aree Gearhart, more than a year after the couple welcomed their first child together.

“Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met,” Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s 37-year-old son captioned a social media post on Thursday, September 21. “All in,” he added alongside a photo of him and Aree posing in bride and groom attire. Aree wore a sleek, form-fitting white gown with a veil while Jack sported a pastel purple tuxedo.

While sharing the same shot of her and her husband to Instagram, Aree captioned her post, “Snuck away and married my best friend last week. I am honored to be your wife. All in forever.” She also updated her Instagram bio name to read “Aree Osbourne.”

Jack’s sister, Kelly Osbourne, commented on her new sister-in-law’s post, gushing over how happy she is that they “are sisters!!!!!!!”

“Well well well MRS. OSBOURNE!!!!!! I’m so happy that it’s official,” Kelly, 38, wrote.

Fourteen months ago, Jack and Aree welcomed their daughter, Maple, together. In addition to Maple, Jack shares children Pearl, Andy and Minnie with his ex-wife, Lisa Stella. The former spouses got married in 2012 and announced their split in 2018. They finalized their divorce in 2019.

Jack and Aree went public with their romance in September 2019 and got engaged two years later. While announcing their engagement in December 2021, Jack gushed in his Instagram caption, “Today, I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said ‘yes’!! Life is a series of doors, and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger [than] anything I could have imagined. Her stepmom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier [than] I am right now.”

Throughout their relationship, Jack and Aree have kept their fans in the loop of their love life by sharing adorable family photos to social media. After welcoming Maple in July 2022, the parents have taken their daughter on fun adventures together, such as hikes, visits to Santa Clause and, of course, fun times with her half-siblings. Earlier this year, The Osbournes reality TV star shared a snap of his daughter Pearl, 11, holding Maple and smiling for the camera.