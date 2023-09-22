Joe Jonas Explains Song Is ‘About Being a Parent’ After Sophie Turner Sued Him Over Their Kids

Image Credit: John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas took a moment to dedicate the Jonas Brothers’ heartfelt song “Little Bird” to parents just hours after his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, sued him over the “wrongful detention” of their children.

“This next one is all about being a parent,” the DNCE singer, 34, told the crowd on Thursday, September 21, before he and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas performed “Little Bird” for the Philadelphia audience, according to PEOPLE. The outlet also reported that Joe wished those who want to be parents “good luck.”

The Jonas Brothers have performed their emotional track throughout their tour, which kicked off in August. The track begins with the sweet first verse, “You came in the world, my baby girl, beautiful angel / Oh, I could cry, got your mother’s kind eyes / Tryna stop time / No, I could never ask for more.”

“So please just keep me in your heart / When you fly into somebody else’s arms, little bird,” Joe sings in the chorus of the song. Fans have shared countless videos to social media of the band members getting emotional over the track throughout their tour. All three are fathers — Joe shares daughter Willa and a second daughter with Sophie, 27; Kevin, 35, shares daughters Valentina and Alena with his wife, Danielle Jonas; and Nick, 31, shares daughter Malti Marie with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Joe made his comment about the heartfelt song hours after the former Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against him in Manhattan for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully detained.” In addition to the custody of their daughters, Sophie also claimed in her filing that she “found out through the media” that he filed for divorce from her.

A rep for Joe denied Sophie’s allegations and released a statement to HollywoodLife.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” the rep noted. “When language like “abduction” is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Joe and Sophie’s divorce shocked the world when they announced their separation on September 6. In a joint Instagram statement, the pair claimed their split was “truly a united decision.” However, the legal battle between the musician and the actress has complicated the situation.