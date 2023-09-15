Teresa Giudice Celebrates ‘Amazing’ Daughter Audriana’s 14th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Image Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

All grown up! Teresa Giudice, 51, celebrated her youngest daughter, Audriana, by posting a special birthday tribute in honor of her 14th birthday on Sept. 14. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram to share a video montage of her teen and gushed over her in the caption. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, smart, kind, amazing daughter!” Teresa began in the caption of the clip.

The mother-of-four went on to express her emotions over her youngest daughter reaching the milestone age. “I can’t believe my last born is 14 You impress me everyday [sic]!” Teresa went on. “Keep being your authentic self. I hope this year brings you nothing but joy and happiness. I love you to the moon and back #happybirthday #goldenbirthday #14 #loveyou.”

In the post, the Bravo personality shared a series of photos of Audriana from her younger days to now. She also made sure to add photos with the 14-year-old’s dad, Joe Giudice, 51. Audriana’s sisters Milania, 17, Gia, 22, and Gabriella, 19, were also featured in the roundup of throwback photos. Joe took to the comments to share his love for his daughter and added a series of red heart emojis.

Soon after Teresa shared the photos, many of her 2.3 million followers took to the comments to wish Audriana a happy birthday. “Such a rockstar,” Teresa’s Namaste Bitches co-host, Melissa Pfeister, penned. In a separate comment, RHOA alum Phaedra Parks made sure to send her best to Teresa’s daughter. “Happy Birthday beautiful,” she wrote, along with a cake emoji. Teresa’s former RJONJ co-star, Jacqueline Laurita, couldn’t help but react to seeing Audriana all grown up. “Our babies are growing up too fast! She’s beautiful. Happy birthday Audriana!” she gushed.

The 51-year-old’s birthday tribute for Audriana comes just one week after she took to Instagram to commemorate her daughters going back to school. Teresa shared a photo of Audriana and Milania, as the two headed off into their first and final year of high school, respectively. “My Beautiful Daughters back to school. Milania cannot believe ypu [sic] are a senior and my baby Audriana cannot believe you are going to be a freshman in high school,” she gushed in the caption. “So proud of both of you. Reach for the stars in everything you both do in life. Love you both so much more than I can say. Have the best school year ever.”