When Did Elon Musk and Amber Heard Date? Look Back at Their Relationship Timeline

Elon Musk and Amber Heard only dated for a brief period of time. However, the Tesla CEO wrote about their past relationship in his eponymous biography, Elon Musk, which includes several shocking claims against the Aquaman actress. Nevertheless, the former couple has maintained a friendship following their breakup.

When Did Elon Musk and Amber Heard Start Dating?

Amber and Elon first met in 2013 after he worked as a consultant for her film Machete Kills. Four years later, they began dating in April 2017 after the Rum Diary star filed for divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp. In Elon’s 2023 biography, it was revealed that Elon and Amber flew around the world to see one another during their relationship. Since both have busy schedules as public figures, the two would visit each other whenever it was possible.

After they began their relationship, Elon visited Amber on the set of the Aquaman movie, in which she portrayed the character Mera.

When Did Elon Musk and Amber Heard Break Up?

Just four months after they started dating, Elon and Amber split in August 2017. In his biography, the SpaceX executive revealed that after he and Amber broke up, he spent “18 months of unrelenting insanity” that felt “mind-bogglingly painful.”

Why Did Elon Musk and Amber Heard Split?

In August 2017, Elon took to Instagram to reveal why he and Amber went their separate ways.

“Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” the technology investor wrote at the time. “Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

In his biography, though, Elon claimed that his romance with Amber was “brutal,” while his brother, Kimbal Musk, even called it “toxic” and “a nightmare.” Kimbal even noted that his brother tends to fall for people who are “beautiful … but they have a very dark side.” In response, Elon acknowledged this and explained, “Because I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love.”

Nevertheless, the exes have maintained an amicable relationship post-split. Amber even noted in her former boyfriend’s book, “I love him very much. Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”