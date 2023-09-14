Elon Musk Calls Amber Heard Relationship ‘Brutal’ & ‘Toxic’ in Biography, Admits ‘I Am Often a Fool’

Image Credit: Shutterstock (2)

Elon Musk reflected on his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard in his eponymous biography, and he made several claims about the Aquaman actress.

In the book Elon Musk, written by Walter Isaacson, the tech investor, 52, called his and Amber’s relationship “brutal.” Elon’s brother, Kimbal Musk, also alleged to the author that Amber, 37, was “toxic” and “a nightmare,” adding that the Tesla executive falls for people who are “beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side.” Elon responded to that statement in the biography by admitting, “Because I’m just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love.”

Despite the biography’s negative comments about her, Amber noted in the book, “I love him very much. Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”

The former couple met after Elon saw Amber’s performance in 2013’s Machete Kills, for which he was a consultant due to the film’s exploration of space. The SpaceX CEO mentioned in the book that she took a tour of the technology corporation and that he gave her a few rides in a Tesla. However, they didn’t start dating until 2017 after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp. Once Elon and Amber officially started their romance, the two flew around the world to see each other due to their busy schedules. He also visited her on the set of Aquaman in 2017.

However, the pair split later that year. Elon noted in the book that the aftermath of their breakup involved “18 months of unrelenting insanity” that was “mind-bogglingly painful.”

In August 2017, the X Corp CEO, who owns the platform that was previously known as Twitter, posted an Instagram note about his and Amber’s split, insisting that they remained amicable.

“Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another,” he wrote at the time. “Long-distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds.”

In May 2022, Johnny, 60, and Amber’s lawsuit came to a close, and the jury found her liable for defamation. That month, Elon took a neutral stance regarding their widely publicized trial.

“I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible,” Elon tweeted, adding, “I do hope we start thinking of people by who they are at their best, not their worst.”