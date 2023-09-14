Millie Bobby Brown Looks So in Love While Holding Hands With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi in NYC: Photo

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, adorably looked into each other’s eyes and held hands while stepping out together in New York! In photos you can see below, the Godzilla Vs. Kong beauty wore a black and white tie-dyed midi dress with a mock turtleneck as she headed to an appearance on the Today Show. She finished the look with a chic ponytail and a pair of sunglasses and wore white sandals in the September warmth. Jake, who was along to support his famous girlfriend, rocked distressed jeans with a brown tee, green sneakers, and navy ball cap. The future spouses couldn’t help smiling as they looked lovingly at each other, holding hands affectionately.

The Stranger Things star, 19, and Jon Bon Jovi‘s lookalike son, 21, have been linked since 2021 and got engaged in April of 2023. Surprisingly, they met via Instagram, she revealed in an August interview. “I was interested in him and wanted to know more,” she told The Sunday Times for an interview published on Aug. 27.

“As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life,” she recalled. “I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.” The Enola Holmes star also shared how she knew Jake was the one she wants to spend the rest of her young life with.

“You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with,” she explained. “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

And the cherry on top? She says her parents adore their future son in law. “They are super-happy,” she divulged. “My parents adore him. [Jake and I] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships.”