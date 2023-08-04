Millie Bobby Brown Cuddles With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi In PDA Mirror Selfie: Photo

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is extra smitten over her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, 21, these days! The Stranger Things star took to Instagram on Aug. 4 to share a new PDA photo of her and the 21-year-old, notably four months after their engagement news. In the adorable mirror selfie, Millie rocked a yellow dress with a plunging neckline and accessorized it with gold hoop earrings and a matching gold necklace.

Jake turned up the heat in the photo as he wrapped his arm around his fiancée’s waist and put on his best smize. The son of famous musician, Jon Bon Jovi, looked just as chic as his leading lady, as he rocked a white linen button-up shirt and a gold necklace. “i stan jake bongiovi,” Millie captioned the post.

View Related Gallery Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi: Photos Of The Newly Engaged Couple Millie Bobby Brown, left, and Jake Bongiovi pose for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London Bafta Film Awards 2022 Arrivals, London, United Kingdom - 13 Mar 2022 Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are seen on April 28, 2023 in Milan, Italy Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Celebrity Sightings In Milan, Italy - 28 Apr 2023

Soon after the 19-year-old shared the photo with her sweetheart, many of her 63.5 million followers took to the comments to gush over their selfie. “The best couple, without even thinking,” one admirer swooned, while another fan agreed and added, “perfect couple.” A few fans couldn’t help but compare the photo of Millie in the yellow dress to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, as she channeled Princess Belle. “Millie reminds me of Belle in that dress. Gorgeous,” the separate fan wrote, while the next quipped, “You look like princess Belle with your yellow dress.”

Millie was not the only one smitten this week either, as Jake to his Instagram one day prior to share a loved-up photo with his love. In what appeared to be a candid photo, the starlet wrapped her arms around his neck and closed her eyes for the tender moment. Meanwhile, Jake appeared to be hilariously mid-sentence and had his arm around her waist. He captioned the post with a red flame heart emoji.

Many of Jake’s 1.4 million followers flooded their comments with their reactions to the PDA photo. Including Millie’s friend and Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, who wrote, “Photo creds.” Others were occupied with swooning over the lovebirds. “MY FAV ENGAGED COUPLE,” one admirer gushed, while a separate fan added, “You guys are so in love.” A third fan couldn’t help but compare them to Barbie‘s Barbie and Ken! “BARBIE AND KEN!”, one admirer commented, while another chimed in with, “-Hi Barbie! – Hi Ken!”