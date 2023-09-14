Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Says They Are ‘Both Happy’ Amidst Separation

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are doing okay amid their separation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s husband opened up about their split in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Sep. 13. Following his announcement that he’d be joining the cast of Dancing With The Stars, Mauricio told the outlet that the whole family would support him in the competition.

Mauricio, 53, shared that he and Kyle, 54, were taking things slowly. “You know, we’re hanging in there, we’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day,” he said. “I can tell you we are both happy.”

While he admitted that they’re “happy,” he said that they were trying to tune out all the outside noise. “We’re trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that’s going on. So we’re trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves,” he explained.

People reported that the couple were having an “amicable” split at the beginning of July, but just a day later, they released a joint statement denying that they were divorcing. Kyle later confirmed that they were only separated. “We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they said. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle did open up about everything going on through their separation during an Amazon Live stream at the end of August. “This has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye,” she said. “Obviously we care about each other a lot.”

Despite the separation, the pair have been seen spending time together with their family throughout the summer. The pair shared photos of themselves together at a Fourth of July celebration. Kyle also teased Mauricio, when he posted a photo showing off his weight loss. She joked that he must have used “Ozempic.” Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters.