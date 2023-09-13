Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen Welcome 1st Child Together

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

A growing family! Liev Schreiber, 55, and his girlfriend, Taylor Neisen, 31, secretly welcomed their first child together in recent weeks, as they were spotted on a stroll in New York City on Sept. 13 (SEE PHOTOS HERE). The actor and his leading lady were pictured with their bundle of joy just five months are reports claimed that Taylor was pregnant.

While on their adorable walk with the little one, the 31-year-old momma carried their baby on her chest in a beige baby sling. The proud parents twinned in black t-shirts, however, Taylor rocked baggy jeans and sandals. Meanwhile, Liev opted for black jeans and black shoes as he pushed the baby stroller through the Big Apple. This is Liev’s third child, as he shares children Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14, with his ex, Naomi Watts, 54.

Liev and Taylor have been linked since at least 2017 — though they’ve kept their relationship extremely private, aside from a few glamorous red carpet appearances during Taylor’s pregnancy. In June, reports emerged that they’d secretly married in an intimate backyard ceremony. Neither has officially confirmed the marriage, however.

This is a developing story and will be updated…